First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver

Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.

However, drivers are being urged to be cautious due to wet and slippery conditions.

Puddles began forming on the roads late Sunday night and continued Monday morning during the commute.

Mainroad Contracting, which is responsible for maintenance of the Lower Mainland’s provincial highways, tweeted that it had crews patrolling for pooling water

It urged motorists to drive with care and watch for roadside crews.

“Rain and residual oil, dust or leaves on road surface makes conditions slick. Slow down and avoid sudden braking,” tweeted Mainroad.

DriveSmartBC says wet pavement alone can increase stopping distances by more than 10 per cent.

Water acts as a lubricant on the road surface and reduces traction.

“Now would be a great time to increase your following distance to four or five seconds. That extra time to slow or stop could come in handy,” said DriveSmartBC on its website.

The slick road conditions appeared to cause several crashes Monday morning.

A vehicle spun out of control on westbound Highway 1 just near the Kensington Avenue exit in Burnaby around 4 a.m.

The driver appeared to be OK, but the front end of the vehicle was smashed in, and the car ended up in the middle of the highway.

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain are expected to fall on the Lower Mainland Monday.

While rain returned to southern B.C. on Friday, this is the first significant downpour in weeks.

It’s expected to take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.

“I think this year, one of the things that really stands out is how long that stretch was, it went all the way back into the beginning of July. So we really didn't have rain for a long period,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Charbonneau says there were also many daily temperature records broken in the first few weeks of October.

“We've gone from feeling like we're in the middle of summer, to right in the middle of fall, complete with snow over some highways, and even up in Whistler,” Charbonneau told CTV News.

Environment Canada says more storm systems are expected to hit the Lower Mainland this week.

While the precipitation is badly needed, a sudden deluge could cause localized flooding.

“When the ground is very, very dry, it does become hydrophobic. It's harder for the ground to absorb water the way it normally would if it was a little bit more moist,” explained Charbonneau.

She said windstorms are another concern with powerful gusts in the forecast over the next few days.

“The trees are quite drought weakened, they may be more susceptible to breakage. Potential for power outages there with fall storms always. And then of course, anytime you have heavy rains, we are also looking at potential for water pooling and other hazards that come with that,” said Charbonneau.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Ten regions in B.C. remain under drought Level 5, the highest rating in the province.

Experts say those areas desperately need sustained rain.

“Thinking of the areas and challenges that are happening in the Sunshine Coast. That specific spot actually requires that really intense heavy rain from an atmospheric river, not just maybe showery, two to five millimeters of rainfall,” said Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the B.C. River Forecast Center.

The local state of emergency for the Sunshine Coast was announced after the region's main water reservoir fell to critically low levels.

Swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers, businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel were among those instructed to halt the use of potable water.

About 10 rivers across the province are experiencing historic lows, including the Chilliwack River.

“The expectation is over this week as we get more rain coming in that flows will get up and then you'll get the recharge into the groundwater systems and that will keep flows, will put them more into normal territories for this type of timeframe,” said Boyd.

Which is critical as it’s salmon spawning season in B.C.

The rain cleared much of the wildfire smoke that was settling in the region over the weekend, but there are still 206 active fires so this rain will be much-needed relief for crews dealing with the challenges of unseasonably dry conditions.

November is typically the rainiest month of the year for the South Coast.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk