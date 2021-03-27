First Edmonton-area golf course re-opens for the season

Despite the light morning snow, today marked the opening day for a golf course in Acheson – on the western outskirts of the city.

Today golfers could only complete nine holes but The Ranch Golf and Country Club said starting Sunday the full 18 holes will be open.

It’s not often the golf season begins in March, so for many players it was a welcome treat.

Grant Bartko from Sherwood Park told CTV News Edmonton said he was excited to be one of the first golfers to enjoy the greens at The Ranch Golf and Country Club.

“Excited to start the year,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day. Didn’t turn out that way at start but its ended up that way.”

While Barko wished golfers could do more than nine holes, he said it’s a great start after the winter months and pandemic restrictions.

He added that conditions were “beautiful.”

“Everything was dry except the bunkers had snow in it,” Barko said. “The greens were beautiful.”

Les Bailey, another avid golfer interviewed by CTV News Edmonton said the conditions were fantastic.

He played nine holes today and plans to play the full 18 tomorrow.

“I’m not in a rush to finish today.

“I can’t even believe how beautiful the greens are right now, they look like midseason.”

A number of driving ranges are also open at courses in and around Edmonton.