First electric Zamboni hits the ice at Bostwick Arena, London Ont.

The City of London’s first electric Zamboni is now operating at Bostwick Arena, early Thursday.

City officials say the move is part of an ongoing effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and find operational cost savings and efficiencies.

It's the first step towards the City transitioning to a fully battery electric Zamboni fleet in City-wide arenas, says Tim Wellhauser, Director of Fleet and Facilities with the City.

“With these electric Zambonis, our goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce cleaner air in recreation facilities and set the stage for future opportunities for renewable energy production," says Wellhauser via a release.

Three more electric Zambonis will be in service this fall at two additional City arenas.

City officials say the switch is an important response to climate change, as they continue to develop the Climate Emergency Action Plan.

The electric Zambonis are expected to have lower operating and maintenance costs as well as a longer service life than natural gas Zambonis.

“An electric Zamboni reduces 19 tonnes of emissions annually, so this transition creates a cleaner space for City staff and arena users while also reducing our environmental impact,” says Jon-Paul McGonigle, Director of Recreation and Sport at the City of London via a release.

“Our goal is to make sure every visit to municipal arenas will be enjoyable and memorable, and sustainability is a large part of that.”

Wellhauser says the goal is to have 12 of the City's natural gas Zambonis to transition to a fully electric fleet over the next four years.