First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquarters

Taking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.

Four installations are now operational at the station garage on Goyeau Street. Installation plans are in the works for two other police facilities – at training branch and the collision centre.

At present, there are no fully EV police vehicles in service, but they will be coming over the next three to five years, with a huge savings from eliminating gasoline costs.

“With our fuel bill in a year, if we can go strictly electric, that's going to be almost a million-dollar savings a year just in fuel. It's going to depend on the longevity and longevity of the vehicles,” said Windsor police fleet logistics manager James Brush.

He says the four chargers at HQ are level two chargers.

“They're about $3,500 apiece and then installed for the for your looking around $20,000 install a level three charger, which is our bigger charger that we're gonna eventually have that charger $70,000 Just itself and install.”

Of the near 200 police vehicles in the fleet, 12 Ford Explorers are hybrids and have performed well since the first ones were introduced in 2006.

Choosing the right EV vehicle for the job is the next big step in the near future plans.

“We’re going to start with the admin vehicles first, get a feel for it and see how they work for us,” says Brush.