First-ever blue dimes commemorate 100th anniversary of Bluenose

You could soon have a little splash of blue in your pocket, with a new dime from the Royal Canadian Mint commemorating a national icon.

The Mint is launching Canada’s first-ever coloured dimes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose, the famous fishing schooner that graces the coins.

The Mint has also redesigned the image of the schooner for the first time since it appeared on Canada’s 10-cent coin in 1937. The new design is by Nova Scotia marine artist Yves Bérubé.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose with a new design that will circulate from coast to coast to coast as we reaffirm our pride in an enduring icon of Canadian know-how and innovation,” Royal Canadian Mint president and CEO Marie Lemay said in a news release.

Bluenose launched from Lunenberg, N.S. in March 1921 and became an important Canadian symbol during the following 25 years, becoming known as the ‘Queen of the North Atlantic.’

In a news release, the Mint called the coloured version of the coin a “groundbreaking first for a 10-cent circulation coin.” It features blue paint to highlight the deep waters of the North Atlantic, the release said.

Six million coloured versions of the coin with the new Bluenose design are being circulated, as well as an additional nine million uncoloured versions.

The coins are also double-dated ‘1921-2021’ in recognition of the anniversary. They begin circulating today.