First ever drive-thru microchip your pet success

416 pets were microchipped on Saturday outside Devonshire Mall where the first ever drive-thru clinic was held.

Vehicles lined up more than an hour before the event in the former Sears parking lot.

"Our clinics are always popular but this drive-thru event has definitely been a big one!"

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter says it’s too soon to say how much money was raised at the donation only event.

Coulter says a typical microchip generally costs twenty dollars.

"A lot of people are paying more than twenty dollars!"

Coulter notes people are more generous when they’re choosing their own price.

"People are digging deep and knowing that their contribution helps other animals who need it."

Only cats, dogs and rabbits were allowed.

"The fact that they’re letting people pay what they’re able to is really great."

Janet Brown didn’t mind waiting nearly two hours with her Shih-Chi Stevie.

"If anything should happen and she should slip away, you know, they can find us and make sure that she’s safe and can come home."

The humane society says a microchip is a small electronic chip that is implanted just under the skin of the pet. It is about the size of a grain of rice and carries a unique identification number.

The implantation procedure is quick and easy, only taking a few seconds, and does not require nay sedation.

The humane society says the benefits of microchipping your pet include:

Unlike a collar and tags that can fall off or be stolen, microchips are a permanent source of identification that can settle ownership disputes and help pets reunite with their true owners.

Lost pets with a microchip are significantly more likely to be reunited with their owner(s).

Microchips save lives. In an emergency situation, owners can be contacted right away.

Coulter notes one of the biggest problems typically encountered with microchips is pet owners' not updating information when it changes.

"We can scan them, we know exactly who they are, exactly who their owner is. We can call them often before they realize they’re gone."