First few days of Frost Festival draw big crowds

The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Associated Limited (REAL), said the downtown and warehouse districts were busy Saturday, and more than 6,300 people attended events on the REAL campus.

“This is a time where positive moments and a little bit of joy are probably needed more than ever,” Reid said. “Certainly not only complex times, but also relatively dark months where we all try to stay at home. To see thousands of people coming to join us to celebrate winter and bring winter to life is exactly what we dreamt about.”

On Sunday, Confederation Park was filled with families.

Derek Barnes said it was a great way to spend some time with his family.

“They’re really enjoying the slide and the ice sculptures out here,” Barnes said. “Just a good reason to get out of the house.”

He hopes to see Frost Festival become an annual event.

Some children told CTV News they thought the event was amazing, adding the ice slide and snow maze were their favourite parts.

Reid is expecting smaller crowds Monday through Wednesday, but said it should get busy again as the weather warms up and they head into another weekend.

He added that families planning to join the festival should prepare to stay for a few hours.

“Pack your snow pants, pack your boots, pack a change of clothes,” Reid explained. “When you get chilly go into the Harvard lounge, go into glow, go into the bouncy tents and warm up. Really this is about an indoor and outdoor experience.”

A full list of activities is posted on the Frost Festival website.