First full day of Canada's election campaign begins with economic pledges

The federal parties are beginning to lay out their plans to revive the country's economy after months of pain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals are promising to extend a hiring credit first unveiled in their recent budget, aimed at boosting payrolls.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole laid out his party's full platform, which similarly aims to create jobs, but also unwinds the Trudeau government's child-care system.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to pry money out of the pockets of CEOs who saw their compensation rise even as their companies received federal business aid.

The promises are all being laid out on the first full day of the federal election campaign after Gov. Gen. Mary Simon dissolved Parliament on Sunday at Trudeau's request.

Voters will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

Trudeau began his day in Longueuil, Que., and then heads to to Cobourg, Ont., with several stops along the way.

Singh is campaigning in downtown Toronto.

O'Toole is sticking to Ottawa, though he has "virtual telephone town halls" with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario planned for the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021