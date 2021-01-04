The first five health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario 21 days ago are set to receive their second dose on Monday.

On Dec. 14, personal support worker Anita Quidangen was the first person in Ontario to receive the initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Lucky Aguila, Derek Thompson, Cecile Lasco, and Collette Cameron followed.

Now, the five, who all work at The Rekai Centre on Sherbourne Street, are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine at Toronto’s University Health Network on Monday.

The final doses of the vaccine are expected to be administered to the five health-care workers at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are expected to be in attendance.

Over the weekend, Ontario biostatician Ryan Imgrund criticized the speed at which the government is administering the shots.

Imgrund told CTV News Toronto that “Ontario is not doing too well with the vaccine rollout.”

“When it comes to the number of individuals vaccinated per 100,000 people, we are dead last amongst all of the provinces,” he said. “It's extremely frustrating. We have 78,000 long-term care facility residents here in Ontario. We have 146,000 vaccines and we have had those vaccines for quite some time.”

“It is unacceptable to have vaccines for this long, know that they were coming, know what their storage requirements are and yet still we're sitting on them.”

Imgrund added that officials knew back in September the Pfizer vaccine would be approved first and would have to be stored in an area with a temperature of at least -70 C.

“They should have touched the ground Dec. 21 and before Christmas Day, every single one of those vaccinations should have been used not still sitting in freezers.”

As of Sunday evening, the provincial government says 37,551 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Ontario has been administering about 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.

The rollout began with select health-care workers at hospitals across the province, and last week following the approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, residents and staff at a few long-term care homes were given the shot.

The Moderna vaccine is easier to transport to long-term care homes as it does not have the same freezer requirements.

Both vaccines require a second dose by provided either 21 days or 28 days after the first shot is administered.