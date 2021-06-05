'First heat event of the season': Environment Canada issues heat warnings for northeastern communities

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues heat warning for several communities across northeastern Ontario beginning Sunday.

The heat warnings were prompted by hot temperatures that are forecasted to extend though to Monday and could persist into Tuesday.



Communities included in the alerts include:

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Kirkland Lake - Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing - French River

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

“Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties Sunday and Monday afternoon. Overnight lows Sunday night are expected to bottom out in the upper teens or low twenties,” read the alert issued by Environment Canada.



“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.”



Heat warnings are issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada when the forecast rises for two days to 29 degrees Celsius or above during the day and 18 degrees Celsius or above at night, or the humidex is 36 or above.