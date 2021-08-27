First human case of West Nile Virus this season confirmed in Manitoba

Manitoba is reporting the first positive human case of West Nile Virus this season.

A bulletin, released Friday, said the case was confirmed in a Winnipeg resident.

The province added the virus has also been detected in three horses and two birds. The horses were found in the Interlake-Eastern, Prairie Health and Southern Health regions, while both birds that tested positive were found in Winnipeg.

During the week of Aug. 15-21, 22 Culex tarsalis mosquito pools that were positive for West Nile virus were collected throughout the province, in Oakbank, Brandon, Winnipeg, Altona, Carman, Ste. Anne and Winkler.

“There are no plans for additional adult mosquito spraying operations anywhere in the province at this time,” the province said in a statement.

The province said the cooler and wet conditions started to decrease the activity of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes. Despite this, the province said Manitobans should still take precautions while outside to minimize their risk of contracting West Nile Virus, including wearing mosquito repellant and avoiding peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk.