First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says a resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.
It is the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case for 2022 in the region.
WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on birds that carry the virus.
The health unit says most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.
While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease.
The mosquito species capable of spreading WNV have been identified throughout WEC through the health unit's surveillance program.
“This positive human case is a reminder for residents to continue to protect themselves from exposure while enjoying the outdoors,” says WECHU. “It is also important to remove any standing water around homes and businesses.”
Here are some simple tips from WECHU to help protect individuals from mosquito bites:
- Remove all standing water on your property – call 311 or your local municipality to report standing water.
- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Read and follow the manufacturers' directions for safe use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.
- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.
- The Windsor- Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) will continue to work closely with each municipality through the remainder of the season to monitor and control WNV in our community.