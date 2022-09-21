First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says a resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

It is the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case for 2022 in the region.

WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on birds that carry the virus.

The health unit says most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease.

The mosquito species capable of spreading WNV have been identified throughout WEC through the health unit's surveillance program.

“This positive human case is a reminder for residents to continue to protect themselves from exposure while enjoying the outdoors,” says WECHU. “It is also important to remove any standing water around homes and businesses.”

Here are some simple tips from WECHU to help protect individuals from mosquito bites: