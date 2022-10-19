First Indigenous-led Service Ontario holds its grand opening

The first Indigenous-led Service Ontario location is open on Serpent River First Nation, west of Sudbury.

Located at the Serpent River Trading Post, the facility has been open since August, but held its grand opening Tuesday.

Dozens packed the facility as members of First Nations communities within the North Shore Tribal Council cut the ribbon. The North Shore Tribal Council encompasses 16 villages in eight communities from Sudbury to Sault St. Marie.

Since its opening, it has processed 300 transactions.

The idea arose in January, recognizing that accessing Service Ontario locations was limited for those living in First Nations communities.

“During COVID, we realized we didn’t have access to Service Ontario or Service Canada,” said Elizabeth Riche, director of Niigaaniin Services for Mamaweswen, the North Shore Tribal Council.

“So we met with the ministry in January and we were able to come to an agreement that we would open the first ever Indigenous operated service Ontario in the province of Ontario.”

Richer said a facility like this was needed to increase accessibility.

“We face a lot of challenges (and) language is one of the biggest barriers that we have,” Richer said.

“And there’s no Service Ontario (outlets) close enough to our communities and then we have villages within the communities that we felt this service was needed.”

The Service Ontario location employs staff that speak both English and Anishinabek.

“The overall goal is to help everyone in our communities based on the services we provide,” Richer said.

A mobile trailer will also hit the road as a pilot project next week, touring various communities to provide access to those who don’t have a vehicle or their driver’s licence. For now, the trailer will offer partial services.

Wilma Lee-Johnston, the deputy chief of Serpent River First Nation, said the mobile unit will be critical.

“We have a lot of members throughout the seven First Nations where mobility is an issue or travel, right? There’s distance involved,” she said.

Angus Toulouse, Sagamok Anishnawbek chief, said it’s good to feel heard and that the Ontario government recognizes the need.

“We are ensuring that our communities and our people in our communities do get access to these services that any Ontarian currently gets right now,” he said.

The mobile trailer will offer full services by January 2023.