First L'Essor High School principal remembered as 'generous' and passionate advocate for Francophone community

Former students and a teacher at L'Essor Secondary School in Tecumseh are remembering the school's very first principal as a "generous" man who went above and beyond for his students — and the greater Francophone community of Windsor-Essex.

Police said a collision this week in Tecumseh claimed the lives of two senior citizens: a 91-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman.

According to St-Jérôme Parish in Windsor, the elder victim was Paul Chauvin. He was the principal at L'Essor Secondary School when it first opened in 1979.

Chauvin's sister-in-law Hélène was the second person killed in the crash, the parish added.

Former L'Essor student Madalina Lazak said Chauvin helped integrate her family into this country's education system when they first arrived in Canada in 1985.

"I remember my parents being invited at barbecues at Paul Chauvin's house during that first year when we didn't really know anybody here," said Lazak.

"He was very generous. We only had great memories with him."

In fact, Chauvin gave Lazak's father, 85-year-old Corneliu, a job as a teacher at L'Essor, taking him under his wing just three weeks after arriving in Canada.

"I was very shocked when I heard the news about him because Paul wasn't just my principal. He was my friend, too. A great person," said Corneliu.

"For the first week, he drove me from school to my house. After that, he made arrangements with the secretary to bring me everyday to school."

According to Corneliu Lazak, Chauvin would always stress the importance of "being confident" as a member of the school's faculty. His daughter, Madalina, added Chauvin always went "above and beyond" for his students.

Another former L'Essor student, Paul Lachance, echoed that sentiment. He remembers the school's first year when there were "about 135 students" enrolled, adding he demonstrated a passion for leadership that was unmatched.

"Just the love of his school and the love he had for his the students was just incredible," said Lachance.

Those leadership skills fared well in Chauvin's other endeavours and his advocacy for Francophone matters.

According to parish officials, Chauvin was a principal at two different French language schools in the 1960s.

It was in the late 70s when Chauvin moved to southwestern Ontario to help open L'Essor Secondary in Tecumseh.

After his retirement, he became involved in the Francophone community and was president of the local chapter of the Francophone Canadian Association of Ontario.

He also helped organize a year-long celebration for the 300th anniversary of the first French settlers in southwestern Ontario in 2001.

Lachance credits Chauvin with keeping French language and culture alive throughout his life.

"The French community died a little bit, with his passing," he said. "He was a great man and he'll be greatly missed."