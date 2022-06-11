First light: Indigenous artists gather in Fredericton for ‘Petapan’ symposium

Indigenous artists from throughout Atlantic Canada are in Fredericton this weekend for the “Petapan” arts symposium. It is the first time Petapan – meaning “First Light” – has taken place in three years.

"For the last couple of years everybody's been virtual, and as Indigenous people we really yearn that physical connection,” said Blossom LaBillois, a coordinator with Mawi' Art. “Ideas are more easily shared here in person.”

The symposium creates a space for the artists not only to gather, but to share and preserve their traditions through art.

"We learn from our history and it’s about reclaiming who we are,” said Tara Francis, a Mawi' Art board member and artist. “A big part of our culture is in the traditional arts and crafts that were created by our ancestors and as Indigenous artists it’s our responsibility to pass on those teachings.”

Presentations and demonstrations at the event also give tribes the opportunity for knowledge sharing.

"In my home it’s very isolated, it can be very hard to network and reach out to other artists. I think something like this is important because it just brings us all together,” said Robert Johnston, a Nunatsiavut artist.

But that feeling is not unique to rural artists.

"It's really energizing to be around other artists and just be reminded of why we're doing what we do and just to hang in there and keep going,” said Angela Beek, an artist from Saint Mary's urban First Nation. “Just for unity and community really, it makes you feel apart of something.”

Participants say the gathering is about more than networking, it's about creating opportunities.

"Every province kind of has its own restrictions when it comes to funding, when it comes to certain criteria,” said LaBillois. “So bringing everybody here, because within indigenous culture we don't have provincial lines, Miꞌkmaꞌki, Turtle Island, we don't fall into that category.”

About 150 indigenous artists attended the bi-annual event.