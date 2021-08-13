First live 'murder hornet' sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists
Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they've found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.
In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.
They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.
They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.
The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world's biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets -- a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.
While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.
-
Enrolled in WRDSB and looking to change your mode of learning for the fall? Here's howStudents enrolled in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and wishing to change their mode of learning for the fall must make a request with their principal by Aug. 20
-
School board association asks Ford to make vaccination mandatory for staff and eligible studentsThe Ontario Public School Boards’ Association is calling on the Ford government to introduce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for schools “as quickly as possible.”