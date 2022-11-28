First major snowfall of the season coming to B.C.'s South Coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a blast of wintry weather in the forecast this week.

It’s expected to be the first significant snowfall this season for the South Coast.

“Cold arctic air continues to push south into the Interior, and is expected to make its way out to the coast through the day today,” Environment Canada wrote in a bulletin Monday morning.

It warns brisk outflow winds will develop, followed by falling temperatures over the next couple of days.

The agency also says there is a chance of flurries Tuesday afternoon, which will become all out snow by the evening.

“A developing area of low pressure following this feature is forecast to reach the south coast on Tuesday night, potentially bringing significant snowfall accumulations to the area,” wrote Environment Canada.

Up to 20 or 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in parts of the Fraser Valley, while some areas in Metro Vancouver could see between 10 and 20 centimetres.

The forecast also includes strong winds and windchill of -9 Celsius.

An increasing southeasterly flow will usher in warmer air overnight Tuesday with rain expected by Wednesday morning

Areas further inland can expect this transition to be delayed.

Parts of the Fraser Valley will have a brief risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning as incoming warm air overrides cold outflows.

Areas with higher elevation saw snow Sunday night, including SFU’s campus on Burnaby Mountain.