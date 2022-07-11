First Nation begins scan of residential school grounds near Port Alberni
A Vancouver Island First Nation says the first phase of scanning for unmarked graves has begun on the grounds of a former residential school near Port Alberni, B.C.
The Tseshaht First Nation says the project at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School began Monday and will take about two weeks.
The statement says children from at least 100 First Nations across British Columbia attended the school while it operated from 1900 to 1973.
It says GeoScan, a company with experience carrying out ground-penetrating radar scans at other former residential schools, will conduct the work in co-ordination with the First Nation and with cultural protocols in mind.
The First Nation says a formal announcement with results of the scan will be released once some time is taken to analyze the findings.
Similar investigations are being done at former residential schools across Canada, following the discovery of what were believed to be more than 200 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in CravenAfter missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boatersFollowing the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.