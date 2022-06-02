First Nation calls for return of artifacts from Royal B.C. Museum, funding for own museums

The Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, B.C., wants to repatriate historical items from government-run facilities and receive provincial support for First Nations to build their own museums.

In light of the province’s announcement last month to rebuild the Royal B.C. Museum, Elected Chief of the Tseshaht First Nation Ken Watts has written an open letter asking that the province repatriate and help build First Nation museums with some of the project funding instead.

"Whether it’s our own type of facility or a museum, or it’s Nuu-Chah-Nulth-wide with multiple nations, let's at least have that conversation before moving forward on an $800 million facility," said Watts.

Tseshaht is one of 14 First Nations that's represented by the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council.

Watts says that about 15 per cent of the Royal B.C. Museum's First Nation artifacts are Nuu-Chah-Nulth in origin, with the number of items estimated to be in the thousands.

The recommendation calls for Indigenous artifacts to be given back to any B.C. First Nation that wants them back, and to redirect funding for the Royal B.C. Museum project to support First Nations that want to build their own museums or facilities.