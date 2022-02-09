First Nation chief on the difference between 'freedom' and 'privilege'
A First Nation chief in western Manitoba says the "Freedom Convoy" that brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill is the result of "unabashed entitlement" among privileged Canadians.
"If your freedom is built on the denial of freedom to others, then you didn't actually have freedom at all," Pine Creek First Nation Chief Derek Nepinak told CTV National News on Monday. "You had privilege."
The protesters are calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates, but the federal government continues to stand by the public health orders.
Nepinak added that Canada's "privilege" and economy is built on systematic oppression of the Indigenous population.
"How can I put energy into supporting a 'Freedom Convoy' when we're still trying to find our lost children?" he said.
Watch the full video by clicking on the top of this article.
-
Several new film soundstages under development on Vancouver IslandFive new film soundstages are under development on southern Vancouver Island, including at Camosun College and the former Westshore Speedway.
-
Canadian Army to conduct winter training exercises in Middlesex Centre, Ont. this weekendResidents in Middlesex Centre shouldn't be concerned this weekend if they see Canadian Army Reserve members in the area.
-
Police investigating alleged dog theft in Owen SoundPolice are investigating the theft of a dog in Owen Sound who they say was taken from its owner's truck.
-
Woman issued summary offence ticket for failing to wear a mask in public place: Halifax policeA woman has been issued a summary offence ticket for failing to wear a mask at a school in Halifax.
-
Costs soar for low-income housing project in SudburyCosts have risen by almost $1 million for a seniors housing project in New Sudbury, but a staff report on the plan says the added costs will be offset by an increase in local property values.
-
Manitoban brings atmosphere to Beijing curling venueMonique Lacoste is in Beijing but she is not there to compete. She is part of the Olympic curling presentation team, whose job is to put atmosphere into the building before and after the games.
-
B.C. the only province in Western Canada with more people moving in than out: census dataThe population of British Columbia is higher than five million for the first time ever, possibly in part due to the number of people moving in from elsewhere in Canada.
-
WRPS officer found not guilty of 2020 assaultA 20-year veteran with the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been found not guilty to assault causing bodily harm in relation to an arrest that happened in March 2020.
-
'Driving incident' on multiple Simcoe County roads under investigation: OPPProvincial police say OPP officers are investigating a mid-morning "driving incident" on roads in Midland, Penetanguishene and Springwater Township.