First Nation chief on the difference between 'freedom' and 'privilege'

A First Nation chief in western Manitoba says the "Freedom Convoy" that brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill is the result of "unabashed entitlement" among privileged Canadians.

"If your freedom is built on the denial of freedom to others, then you didn't actually have freedom at all," Pine Creek First Nation Chief Derek Nepinak told CTV National News on Monday. "You had privilege."

The protesters are calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates, but the federal government continues to stand by the public health orders.

Nepinak added that Canada's "privilege" and economy is built on systematic oppression of the Indigenous population.

"How can I put energy into supporting a 'Freedom Convoy' when we're still trying to find our lost children?" he said.



