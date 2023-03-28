First Nation communities in northern Ont. to have a role when planning evacuations

It's the time of year when people keep an eye on the James Bay coastline, preparing for spring break-up and evacuations.

“So every year around this time we start getting prepared because there is an evacuation every year," said Berny Stansa, chief of the Timmins Fire Department.

"Before it was a matter of if it happens -- now it’s when it happens. We know it’s gonna’ happen … but the players here have done it enough times that they’re very good at it and I’m very confident that things will go well.”

Whether it's flooding or forest fires in places like Peawanuck, one person affected by evacuations said having to relocate from traditional lands to urban settings is stressful.

But she said the way an evacuation is managed can make all the difference.

"They are not refugees, they are not criminals, they are evacuees who have to leave behind like everything," said Tara Sloss, a member of the Peawanuck community and of the Stronger Together team.

"They come with pretty much just what they have on their back ... this needs to be an extension of their home and their community.”

The Timmins Stronger Together Team hosted a planning session this week with Sloss, other First Nation community partners and local leaders.

“We got the health unit, you’ve got police, you’ve got fire, paramedics of course … so it’s a big group effort," said Stansa.

Stronger Together helps build relationships by identifying each partner's strengths so they can be used more effectively during a time of crisis.

"You’ll see a bigger Indigenous voice to the evacuations hosted here in the community and how evacuation sites are being run."

Timmins is one of several municipalities along the Highway 11 corridor that serves as an evacuation host site for First Nation communities requiring assistance.

Officials said the Stronger Together framework is a guide to ensure a holistic experience for all involved during evacuations.