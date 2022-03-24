First Nation delegation a week away from meeting with pope
A significant milestone in reconciliation is scheduled to take place next week, as a delegation of First Nations is getting ready to meet with the pope.
The delegation of 14 is led by Gerald Antoine, the Dene National Chief, and includes Phil Fontaine who is the former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
The group said it is hopeful Pope Francis will visit Canada and apologize for the role the Catholic Church played in running residential schools.
"I think this is an issue which is long overdue," said Antoine.
The delegation has a list of amendments it wants to be made by the church, which includes the returning of church lands and the revocation of a church document declaring the superiority of some people.
"And replace it with a new papal bull that decrees Indigenous people and cultures are valuable, worthy and must be treated with dignity and respect."
The meeting was originally scheduled for November 2021 but it was postponed because of a COVID-19 surge in Italy.
The meeting will now take place on Mar. 31.
