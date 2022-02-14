First Nation incident management training in the Sault

Missanabie Cree First Nation is hosting an emergency management and planning training program in Sault Ste. Marie for Indigenous communities across Ontario.

The incident management training, designed by the Indigenous company Investigative Solutions Network-Maskwa, is being held at Quattro Convention Centre and begins Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

"We are truly honoured to provide this training to both our community and other First Nations. The training model we created, will allow Indigenous people to assist each other in their time of need," Missanabie Cree First Nation Chief Jason Gauthier said in a news release.

"Chi-miigwetch to Indigenous Services Canada for your support in our vision to achieve this goal."

The four-module course will qualify 28 candidates from 11 First Nation communities to help manage emergencies in remote First Nation communities. The training ends in mid-March with four days of practical exercises at locations across Sault Ste. Marie.

The First Nation community, located in Garden River east of Sault Ste. Marie, has also partnered with Sheshegwaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island to create a security team to support other Indigenous communities in need. Approximately 200 guards will be trained in security by Investigative Solutions Network-Maskwa.

"The intent of this training program is to create teams of incident command and security personnel that can deploy across Ontario to Indigenous communities in times of crisis," Missanabie Cree First Nation said in a news release.

Security training will take place in Little Current and Thunder Bay and involve mental health first aid, critical incident stress debriefing, first aid and search and rescue.

During the next evacuation season, Missanabie Cree will host evacuees at the Island View Camp and is hoping to identify additional locations during the training.

The First Nations -- in addition to Missanabie Cree -- taking part in the emergency management course are from Mattagami, Sheshegwaning, Sagamok Anishnawbek, Kashechewan, Fort Albany, Seine River, Red Rock, Couchiching, Walpole Island and Eabametoong.