Still 650,000 sq. metres to be surveyed at Kamloops residential school before total number of unmarked graves is known

A specialist in ground-penetrating radar says there are still nearly 650,000 square metres of land to be surveyed before the total number of unmarked graves is confirmed at a former B.C. residential school.

She said an area that held an apple orchard when the Kamloops school was in operation was chosen for the initial source in part because of the discovery of a child's rib bone.

Additionally, survivors of schools described children as young as six being woken up during the night and asked to dig graves in the orchard.

Sarah Beaulieu, of the University of the Fraser Valley, released her initial findings from the site in B.C.'s Interior during a news conference Thursday hosted by the Tk'emlups te Secwepmc First Nation.

She said those factors, combined with the discovery in the area of a youth's tooth, helped determine the 7,000 square metres involved in the study.

The update comes months after it was announced that graves holding what appeared to be the remains of 215 children had been discovered through the use of ground-penetrating radar.

Beaulieu, whose experience includes using ground-penetrating radar to find unmarked prisoner of war graves, said there are still 160 acres, or about 647,500 square metres, left to search at the site.

She said only a forensics investigation, which would include excavation, would determine the true number of children buried on the school grounds.

In introducing Thursday's announcement, Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir thanked those whose stories made the discovery possible by "carrying a burden of truth forward" so that truth could be confirmed by science.

"This is heavy truth," she said.

"It has been referred to as a historic dark chapter but Indigenous people are very much alive with the repercussions that they're living today."

Casimir said the Tk'emlups te Secwepmc First Nation has the responsibility to identify the children buried at the site, but in order to move forward, it needs records of those who attended the school.

She called on the federal government to release attendance records, which she said would help experts identify the children at the site.

She also called on the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, a Catholic missionary that operated many of Canada's residential schools, to release what records it has.

"We are loathe to put the responsibility of identifying those lost on the survivors of Kamloops Indian Residential School, who have been traumatized and re-traumatized already."

Also speaking at the news conference, the president of the Canadian Archaeological Association said it's important to remember that the Kamloops school is only one of 139 schools in the system.

"We also know that there were other schools – day schools and residential schools… so talking clearly about thousands and thousands of missing children," Lisa Hodgetts said.

Since that time, similar discoveries have been announced by other First Nations in Canada, including in Saskatchewan and elsewhere in B.C..

In the Prairies, the Cowessess nation reported finding 751 potential graves in June. Earlier this week, the Penelakut Tribe said it had found another 160 undocumented graves near Chemainus, B.C.

Near the site of a former residential school in Cranbrook, B.C., 182 unmarked graves were found.

Casimir said the goal of announcing these findings is to honour those children whose fates remain unknown.

"We are not here for retaliation. We are here for truth-telling… We are mapping a way forward to bring peace to those missing children, their families and their communities," the chief said.

With files from The Canadian Press

