First National Ribbon Skirt Day celebrated in Sudbury

Wednesday was the first National Ribbon Skirt Day in Canada.

Passed in parliament last month, Jan. 4 is set aside as an opportunity to learn more about Indigenous identity and culture.

“Today, I join all those across Canada who are marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day, whether that be through celebration, ceremony, or with community,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“Every year from now on, January 4 will be an opportunity for us all to learn more about and to celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, histories, and contributions to this diverse country.”

In Greater Sudbury, women showed off their ribbon skirts at the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre.

Women gathered at the friendship centre in city’s downtown-core, decked out in beautiful skirts; each holding a different meaning.

Kerri Chevrier wore a skirt that was made after her husband passed away.

“The ribbons on my skirt are actually my spouse’s colours. We’re given colours at birth by our spirits and I had his ribbons added to my skirt to represent him after he passed,” said Chevrier.

Christina Williams held back tears as she explained her skirt to CTV News.

“This one holds dear to my heart because it was given to me as a gift and I think when you’re given one as a gift it is very sacred,” she said.

Officials at the friendship centre said the skirts are not just reserved for ceremonies but are also worn in every day fashion as a connection to the culture.

Autumn Lewis is a member of the friendship centre.

“The ribbon skirt will have its own special unique significance to each individual who makes it or is gifted it or creates it,” said Lewis.

As more awareness is being raised about ribbon skirts and First Nation teachings, officials like Lewis say they hope these traditions will continue for future generations.