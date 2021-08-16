First Nations encouraged by federal mandate for annuities discussion

First Nations chiefs across the north are welcoming the federal government's creation of a mandated process for annuities cases.

According to the Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, the Government of Canada has created the process, which will allow it to negotiate and settle ongoing cases.

"This is a step in the right direction," said Chief Dean Sayers, of Batchewana First Nation. "There was no mandate for either the provincial or federal parties to actually have meaningful discussions because there was no mandate for negotiation."

Chief Sayers said Robinson-Huron Treaty participants have been calling on both the province and federal government to create something to allow for out-of-court discussions to take place.

He said this commitment by the Government of Canada shouldn't be impacted by the upcoming federal election.

"Regardless of whoever will form the next government in Canada, they will inherit the obligation, by way of the commitment that's been made by the existing Government of Canada," Sayers said.

The group of First Nations' attention now turns to getting Ontario to commit to the same thing.

"The Ontario government here today continues to try and block the road by putting in these appeals," said Mike Restoule, board chair for the Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund.

Restoule said he's encouraged by the Ontario courts, which have so far ruled in favour of the First Nations through Stages 1 and 2 of the annuities case.

"Ontario has chosen to appeal both those decisions," he said. "Let the appeals set aside, and sit down at a table and let's negotiate a proper settlement, a settlement that we can all live with."

The appeals were heard in court earlier this year, but a decision has yet to have been released.