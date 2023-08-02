First Nations fastpitch teams gathering in Calgary for national championships

Players from across Canada will make up 70 teams competing in the 2023 Canadian Native Fastpitch Championships.

They're broken into junior men and women, senior men and women and masters.

Arnold Jerry, director of technical services for the Blackfoot Confederacy and the event's organizer, says there will be some great talent at this year's championships.

"You've got pitchers coming in that are sitting on the Canadian National Team," Jerry said.

"You've actually got a dual pitcher, American and Canadian, that's playing with an Ontario team because he's got dual status, and he pitched for the Olympic team for USA."

Jerry says in 1974, a fastpitch association was formed in Western Canada to help the western provinces bid for the national championships.

"It goes from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and it goes into a cycle," he said.

"So last year, we made a submission and won the bid to host in Calgary."

Jerry says the organizers are getting a lot of help from the City of Calgary and other softball associations along with umpires to host the three-day event, which begins Friday.

"You know, B.C. has won it in the last year and you had Manitoba winning it," he said.

"Now, you've got Ontario coming with some pretty big guns and they're going to be here and it's going to be amazing to see when the dust clears on Sunday, who's going to be walking away with a banner."

Dantin Winnipeg will play for the host team, the Calgary Chiefs.

It's a senior team and, at 17 years old, Winnipeg will be one of its youngest members.

He says he wants to play at a higher level, to get him ready for college after being signed by a school in Minnesota as a starting first baseman.

"I want to see as much speed as I can," he said.

"Fastball is way faster than baseball but like, the competition, it's the highest competition you can be in and it's going to be fun. It's going to be really fun."

Winnipeg played as a junior in last year's championships and is hopeful for a good outcome this year as a senior.

Jerry says the tournament and sport, in general, are good for First Nations boys and girls.

"Throughout the years, we see young individuals that need that little support or guidance," he said.

"They may be looking for some purpose and we bring them into a level of competition. We've been doing that for the last 10 years (and) you see some of those people that have joined our team and now they're firemen, police officers and so on."

Jerry says there are many generations of families who've participated over the years at the championships and grandparents regularly make the trip to watch the newest batch of players.

"I think it's that encouragement, the camaraderie of working together, that support system, that really works," he said.

"Sport is always an indication of positive outcome, so we continue to work in that area."

Games will be played daily, Friday through Sunday, and more information can be found at nativefastball.com.