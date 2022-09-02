First Nations find 'identity' and 'culture' at Gathering of Nations

First Nations elders and cultural representatives from the far north to the south are assembled in Prince Albert for a six-day community culture camp.

“We haven’t done this in two summers. And it’s to bring together the youth from the community to learn from their elders and it’s also very important,” said Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

He said elders and traditional knowledge keepers are at the Gathering of Nations to guide participants in land-based learning activities.

“The land is the healing part, and the language and culture,” he said.

Over 20 cultural demonstrations are set up in tipi’s and tents on Chief Joseph Custer Reserve in Prince Albert for the event.

Moose, caribou, deer, elk and fish have been harvested by First Nations and bought to the gathering.

Elders and community members demonstrate traditional ways of preparing food. Those in attendance are encouraged to join in and help in the preparation.

“They don’t have the opportunity to eat those traditional country food when they are in the city. And a lot of urban people used to be land people and miss that,” Hardlotte said.

First Nations people from Prince Albert Grand Council are taking part in the event, which includes Dakota from the south, Cree from Treaty 5, Plains Cree and Woodland Cree from Treaty 6, Athabasca Dene and Cree from Treaty 8 and Treaty 10.

“They learn from each other and also work together. And that’s very important because the only other time we meet is at the annual assembly,” said Hardlotte.

A Sport, Culture and Recreation Coordinator with PAGC Robynn Dorion and her parents from Pelican Narrows will demonstrate traditional moose hide scrapping. Over the course of the event, they will turn three moose hides into leather.

“We want to extend our knowledge to our own people to really heal off the land. To find your identity and culture,” said Dorion.

Music, food, guest speakers, pow-wow dancers and activities for young children are some of the things for participants to take in.

Demonstrations also include beading and how to make art and tools with raw materials like birch bark and wood.

PAGC says about 1,000 people attend the event daily.

The Gathering of Nations is free and open to the public and runs from Aug. 29 – Sept. 3.