First Nations gather to sign treaty in Sask. in hopes of bringing buffalo back to prairies

Several First Nations from Canada and the U.S. came together at Wanuskewin on Friday to sign the Buffalo Treaty.

It's a major step by Indigenous people to help bring bison back on the land and to allow them to roam freely between the bordering countries.

As buffalo are important to ecological system, the treaty hopes to "provide a safe space and environment across its historic lands."

Leroy Little Bear is a Blackfoot researcher and professor at the University of Lethbridge and helped initiate the treaty back in 2014 when the original signing happened on the Blackfoot Territory in Montana.

"Our young hear these stories, they hear the songs, they may even participate in the ceremonies but there are no buffalo to be seen," Little Bear told CTV News.

For hundreds of generations, Indigenous people have had a cultural and spiritual relationship with buffalo. The animal is a symbol of abundance and manifestation – providing food, shelter, tools and clothing.

"Anywhere we can see buffalo roaming around freely as they used to be, hey we're moving forward," Little Bear said.

The treaty is an agreement for cooperation, renewal and restoration – with hopes of future generations being able to see the buffalo back on the prairies.

Chief Daryl Watson of Mistawasis Nehiyawak first signed the treaty back in 2017.

"How do we incorporate this knowledge and develop curricula's around so that our children have the ability to understand, what the bison meant and what they're going to mean in the future," Watson said.

Hundreds of First Nations across North America have already signed the Buffalo Treaty.

James Holt from the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho flew to Canada for the first time to make his mark and sign his name.

"It's refreshing to see so many people from so many different walks of life to come together for our love for buffalo," Holt said.

Providing they agree to the terms, the Buffalo Treaty is continually welcoming more tribes and First Nations across North America to become signatories and help bring bison back to their lands to roam freely.