First Nations leaders in Nova Scotia urge testing amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Nova Scotia’s Eskasoni First Nation is cracking down on COVID-19 after a spike in cases in the Mi'kmaq community along Cape Breton’s Bras d'or Lake.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny took to Facebook Live Monday to address his community. He says, while 11 of 34 confirmed cases have recovered, there are currently three other presumptive cases. The 23 active cases represents nearly one per cent of those who live in the largest Mi'kmaq community east of Montreal.

"There's a lot of pressure on a lot of our hospitals and public health to the point that they can't keep up,” Denny said. “So we need to do our part and help them, and get tested."

Membertou Chief Terry Paul also used social media to call on his community, citing 12 confirmed cases as of Monday. On Tuesday, many people took a break from their holidays to come to a PCR testing clinic at the Membertou Entertainment Centre.

"We expect that we will see numbers continue to rise over the coming days and week, but we must ride this wave and stay close to home,” Paul said via Facebook Live.

In recent days, there have been outbreaks on the Pictou Landing and Paqtn'kek First Nations on mainland Nova Scotia, which the Cape Breton chiefs have been watching closely.

"In Paqt'nkek, they had 50 cases and now they're down to 10,” Denny said. “So I spoke with their chief and they did a curfew. And I spoke to Chief Andrea (Paul, of Pictou Landing First Nation) and she's having her outbreak in the community, and she's having a curfew as well."

Denny says over the past week, more than 1,000 people in Eskasoni have been tested.

"I'm meeting with my council (Wednesday) along with public health, and we will discuss next steps,” he said.

Denny says, while there isn't confirmation of community spread in Eskasoni, he's asking people to keep their bubbles tight with New Year's coming.