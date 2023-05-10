First Nations owned metal fabrication company in Regina expands
A First Nations owned metal fabrication company in Regina just expanded to include a powder paint coating facility.
Chief Peigan of the Pasqua First Nation cut the ribbon to officially open the new industrial shop on Wednesday.
Pro Metal Industries already does metal fabrication, including welding and cutting. Now they can finish the products with a durable baked on powdered paint.
The new shop currently employs three people, but that number should rise to 15 people once full production is reached.
Mark Brown, president of pro metal industries, said in 2015, Pasqua had joint ventures with other companies but did not have a company of their own.
“So Chief Peigan and council had a vision to basically own their own company, be able to find a company that gives meaningful careers and employment to their band members,” he said.
Currently, about one third of pro metal industries staff are First Nations. They hope to increase that number to more than half in the near future
