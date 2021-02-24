The province has opened up vaccine eligibility to include any First Nations person in Manitoba over the age of 75.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said those looking to book appointments can call 1-844-626-8222 to book an appointment. Anyone calling will need to provide the numbers on their health card.

The province also announced on Wednesday that Manitobans over the age of 95 are now included in the vaccine eligibility. Manitobans are asked to only call if they are in these eligibility groups.

Caregivers can book the appointments for the person, and accompany their loved ones when they go for the shot.

More than 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to First Nations people living in Manitoba, according to a new First Nations vaccine dashboard released on Wednesday by the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team and Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

The data includes total doses administered – including first and second dose appointments. It breaks the data down by demographics of those who have received the shot by Tribal Council Region and health region, as well as providers.

The data will be updated every Friday, the province said.

Earlier in February, the province also released the vaccination plans for Manitoba First Nations with a pop-up vaccination site opening in Winnipeg to vaccinate First Nation health-care workers, Knowledge Keepers and Traditional Healers.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

This is a developing story. More to come.