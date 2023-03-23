First Nations police arrest suspect in Long Plains First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nation police have arrested a man connected with a shooting on March 19 on Long Plain First Nation that resulted in the community going on lockdown.
Police said two people were driving west on Yellowquill Trail on Sunday evening when they drove past a dark-coloured truck.
As they drove past, police said people inside the truck shot at them.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and was last listed in stable condition. Police said the passenger wasn't injured.
On Thursday, Manitoba First Nations Police Service went to a home in Portage la Prairie and arrested a 28-year-old man.
He has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in court in March 24. Police continue to investigate.
