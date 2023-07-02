First Nations police officer charged with firearm offences

A member of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) has been charged with numerous firearm offences following a criminal investigation.

In a news release Friday, APS announced that a detective staff sergeant has been charged with nine counts of careless use of a firearm and nine counts of pointing a firearm after members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Bureau were called upon to investigate an internal complaint.

The long-time member has been with the First Nation police service since 2002.

The officer has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in court in Marathon, Ont. Aug. 3.

“The Anishinabek Police Service would like to note that no further information will be released as the matter is before the courts,” the police service said, in the release.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.