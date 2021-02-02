The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen in November.

Tammi Timara Isabelle Spence, 28, was last seen at the beginning of November in Sandy Bay First Nation, but her current whereabouts are unknown. MFNPS said they received the report Spence was missing on Monday.

Spence is approximately five-foot-four and weighs 132 lbs with a slender build. She has short black hair and brown eyes. MFNPS said what clothing she is wearing is unknown.

She is known to travel between Sandy Bay First Nation, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about Spence’s location is asked to call the Sandy Bay Police detachment at 204-843-7701, MFNPS at 204-856-5370 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.