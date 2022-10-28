First-of-its-kind affordable housing project slated for Delta, B.C.

Shovels are in the ground in Delta, where 130 below-market rental homes are being built for independent seniors and individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Canada’s Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen was in the city Friday to announce the construction of Evergreen Court, about half a block east from Delta Secondary School and Memorial Park.

“It’s about, for example, making sure that our seniors who built our communities, who have raised families, can age in place around those they love … in a supportive environment,” Hussen said.

The federal government is investing $35 million into the project through the National Housing Strategy.

“It’s about creating communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home,” added Hussen.

The development is the result of a partnership between the governments of Delta, B.C. and Canada, as well as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, BC Housing and Affordable Housing Societies. The latter is the non-profit housing organization that will operate Evergreen Court.

Building the housing will be possible thanks to approximately $63,248,000 worth of funding and waived fees coming from all levels of government, according to a federal news release.

The City of Delta is contributing $790,000 through fee waivers. Acting Mayor Dylan Kruger believes Evergreen Court will be the first housing development of its kind.

“We have hundreds of individuals with intellectual disabilities in our community who have never had housing provided to them,” says Kruger. “As a part of this council, it’s our job to find those units and get shovels in the ground.”

Delta’s limited housing options for people with intellectual and physical disabilities were highlighted in the 2020 Delta Housing Needs Assessment. Two years prior, a study by the Delta Mine Housing Society warned at least 413 people with intellectual disabilities living in Delta will need housing by 2028.

The project include 38 accessible and 92 adaptable unites for residents with unique mobility needs, and is slated to be complete by late 2024. The rental rate is to be determined closer to then.