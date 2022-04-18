First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg

A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.

The Men’s Health Clinic Manitoba, located on Sterling Lyon Parkway, is streamlining services to meet men’s health-care needs.

“With regards to men’s health care, we realize that it’s really a matter of centralizing the resources to make our care efficient and effective for the unique conditions that apply to men,” said Dr. Jay Nayak, one of the co-founders of the clinic, in an interview on Monday.

Both Nayak and the clinic's other co-founder, Dr. Premal Patel, completed surgical residencies in urology.

After that, they went to the United States where Nayak did a fellowship in urological oncology and Patel did a fellowship in male fertility and sexual medicine.

Patel said that during this time they realized the need for a comprehensive men’s health clinic.

“When we propositioned this idea to our department at the University of Manitoba, it was really met with full support,” Patel said.

“This whole idea has actually been in the works for several years.”

Nayak noted men will be able to come to the clinic for a number of different conditions and procedures. This includes vasectomies, vasectomy reversals, men’s cosmetics, and cancer screenings.

The clinic also streamlines care by offering the services of a primary care physician, as well as urologists.

“So if patients, for example, have issues that can be treated by a non-urologist, they can be treated as such. If they need a urologist, we can streamline the care quickly to us within the same clinic,” Patel said.

The clinic will also offer the latest, evidence-based therapies, so that Manitobans don’t have to travel out of the province to receive the care they want.

More information about the clinic can be found online.

-With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.