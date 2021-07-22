First of its kind program helps Sault family become homeowners

A Sault family has made the move from subsidized housing to homeownership, thanks to a first-of-its-kind program in Ontario.

Dawn and Jason Lebrun have spent the better part of a decade in geared-to-income housing, but are now proud homeowners.

"There's constantly life things -- vehicle maintenance, making sure your bills are paid, your pets," said Jason Lebrun. "It seems like it would've taken ages to save for a down payment."

The program is a partnership between the Sault's social services administration board, Sault College and the provincial government.

It tasks social services with purchasing and renovating homes with a declining property assessment.

Through Sault College, it utilizes labour from Ontario Works training programs to complete the work, which in turn sees them complete their certifications.

The Lebruns were then able to buy the home with a guaranteed mortgage over the next five years, using equity from the home as the down payment.

"I've already started cleaning out some weeds and making plans for where our garden is going to go," said Dawn. "I found some raspberry bushes out there so I cleaned those up. We're just both so excited to finally move in."

City Coun. Luke Dufour sits as the board chair for social services and said the project has been his biggest achievement so far.

"This is something that I've had just a real privilege to see it go from idea, to concept, to proposal and then now to have solid, tangible results," Dufour said.

He said social services is targeting homes close to downtown, in an effort to revitalize the area.

The provincial government has provided $900,000 for the program, but Dufour said revenue from the sale of properties can be used to renovate other homes.

"As long as we can keep the employment program going and finding houses at the right price, we're just going to keep on running this."

Dufour said construction of two more properties is already underway.

The Lebruns officially get their keys on Aug. 3.