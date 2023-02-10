First-of-its-kind program in B.C. helping Merritt residents displaced by 2021 floods

Dozens of people hit hard by the Merritt floods 15 months ago are finally getting a new place to call home.

It’s part of a first-of-its-kind program in B.C. that’s offering flood victims transitional housing.

With funding from the province, Merritt bought 31 manufactured homes to provide much-needed temporary housing for displaced residents, including Valerie Stacey and her family.

On Friday, they were getting a peek inside one of the new mobile homes, which is similar to the one they will soon move into.

“I’m excited. We’re all excited,” said Stacey.

She’s one of more than an estimated 100 Merritt residents still displaced by the catastrophic November 2021 floods.

Stacey said at first, they lived in a motel. Then, they bought a fifth wheel.

“And we lived there for seven months with no water, no sewer,” she said.

“It’s been really stressful trying to work and trying to deal with this.”

She said the transitional housing is a huge relief.

The housing is offered at reduced rental rates.

“To flood affected residents, it’s at $1,300 for phase one (of the program) compared to a market rate in Merritt of $1,900 to $2,000,” said Sean Strang, Merritt Flood Recovery director.

“This is the beginning of the rebuilding process. We can actually welcome people back home,” explained Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz.

Residents can live in the homes until December of 2024 with the option to buy. If renters don’t buy, the homes will then be sold.

But the program isn’t working for everone.

“I was put on the list and then told I wouldn’t be eligible. But my daughter was offered one and she turned it down for cost,” said a 65-year-old Merritt resident, who was living in a rented trailer when the floods hit.

The trailer had to be torn down. Now her home is an RV.

“I’m not the only person without a house. There’s people worse off than me. I’ll just take it one day at a time,” she said.

Merritt officials say more mobile homes will be available in phase two of the program.

Meanwhile, there is still evidence in the community of the catastrophic flooding, including a bridge dubbed “The Bridge to Nowhere”.

Frustrated Merritt officials say it will take $10 million to rebuild and they are still trying to secure funding.

“It’s mind boggling that the province came almost instantly for us and the feds are still waiting. I don’t know what they’re waiting for,” the mayor said.

Goetz said it’s a constant reminder of what happened and repairing it, just like adding housing, is part of the community’s healing.