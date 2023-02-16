First-of-its-kind program offers free legal support for victims of sexual assault

The new legal clinic is offering free legal information and support for sexual assault survivors who attend Western University.

The first program of its kind - Legal Information for Sexual Assault (LISA) is a pilot program run by current and former Western Law students.

“I saw that there was a gap in services and I was thinking how can we help fill that gap?” said Chanele Rioux-McCormick, one of LISA’s co-founders and current articling student at McKenzie Lake LLP.

The idea of LISA began when Rioux-McCormick and her former colleague Alexandra Strickland participated in a massive student-led walkout in September of 2021 at Western, to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence.

“At the walkout, what we found was that there was a lot of support and services being announced that were for emotional and psychological supports,” she said. “But there was no mention of legal supports,”

As a law student at the time, she explained that they wanted to help support survivors after noticing a lack of resources in the area.

Through LISA, a student of any gender can make an appointment by emailing the volunteers in order to receive confidential information about their legal rights and options as a sexual assault survivor.

“I think it’s a daunting process for anyone especially for someone who has gone through something as traumatic as sexual assault or harassment,” said Delaney Gilmore, a co-founder at LISA and third-year Western Law student.

“One of the primary issues that I think many survivors experience is not knowing where to start when it comes to trying to find their potential remedies, legally or through the school.”

The group of volunteers are also working under the supervision of Anju Fujioka, a lawyer at Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers who is offering her time for free.

“The existing systems provide remedies. They are avenues for healing, compensation or accountability,” said Fujioka. “But they are imperfect so highlighting the challenges and really setting things out clearly so that they’re going in knowing what to expect. That’s the hope.”

Allegations of mass drugging and sexual assaults at Western’s Medway-Sydenham Hall residence were circulating on social media in September 2021. This prompted thousands of students to walk out of class and protest change.

After investigating these allegations, London Police later said they had received no formal complaints of sexual assaults at the residence. However, police stated at the time that they would keep the investigation open.

“Just because there isn't concrete evidence of something doesn't mean it never happened,” the founder said in response to London police’s former statement.

“Specifically with orientation week I understand that the police followed up saying they didn’t have as many reports but we heard from Anova that they got an increase in calls during orientation week, so I think that’s a product of which organizations survivors trust,” Rioux-McCormick explained.

Any personal or confidential information that is provided to LISA by students will only be used to help the student, Gilmore explained. Information given to LISA will not be shared without student’s consent.

LISA will continue operating as a pilot program until April 30. However, the team is hoping that it will become a permanent service for students.

“I think I speak on behalf of everyone involved right now saying that we’ll do whatever it takes to continue this, if that demand is there,” Fujioka said.