First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons proposed for development in east Regina

Designs for a newly proposed Tim Hortons restaurant in east Regina look to incorporate and test sustainable technologies, in a first-of-its kind project for the company.

The local Tim Hortons ownership group, the Di Stasi Family, hopes the design would be the “most sustainable Tim Hortons in Canada.”

The current design incorporates a green living roof, a water retention system that would use storm water for landscaping, a mobile order lane and electric vehicle charging stations.

The company said the technology used in the “Sustainable Tims” could eventually be implemented in other restaurants across Canada.

The rendered design showcases some of the proposed green elements, including a living wall and water conserving landscaping. (Tim Hortons/greenstims.ca)

Some of the other green elements being considered include living walls, permeable paving and water conserving landscaping.

The development would be located on the corner of Chuka Blvd. and Green Falls Dr. in the Greens on Gardiner.

Courtesy: Tim Hortons/greenstims.ca

The property would also include a separate retail building. Tim Hortons is looking for a business with a sustainable focus to fill the space.

Tim Hortons is currently offering a virtual open house and asking for feedback online.