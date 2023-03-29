'First of its kind' transition home will be offered to women over 50 facing homelessness

With the cost of living rising, more Canadians are struggling to afford housing. That includes women over the age of 50, many of whom are facing homelessness and are often turned away from shelters due to a shortage of beds.

But a group of Londoners is hoping to make housing more accessible for older women.

Director Mona Wuytenburg has helped create Karen’s Place, a transitional home for women over the age of 50 who are experiencing homelessness.

“What we are trying to do is offer these women a chance to come in, take a deep breath, and have up to two years of transition,” she said. “We offer them a room and food, and we offer them the chance to regain their independence.”

The name of the home originates from the late Karen Crich, who is remembered by many for her generosity. Family and friends decided to honour her by naming the home after Crich, who died at the age of 52.

“This is all in memory of a great lady, Karen was a wonderful person, she gave of her time, she gave of everything. Every plan that we’ve put in place we have Karen in mind,” said Wuytenburg.

She added that Karen’s brother, Jamie Crich, president of Auburn Developments, has been vital to the project by donating furniture and his time to the cause.

“Jamie has stepped forward and he wants to help and so in putting together this group and wanting to make a change, and picking this demographic, he’s starting to make the change,” said Wuytenburg.

Thanks to countless donations from the public, they have spent less than $1,000 to furnish the three story home.

“Everyone has something to give, whether it's their time, talent, a physical object, or a financial donation. It's all greatly appreciated. It’s all necessary and it will only enhance this project,” the director added.

In London, Ont., there’s been a great need for women over 50 who require a place to stay long-term. Many are turned away from shelters due to a lack of beds that are often prioritized for others including women with children, said the director.

But this community group is hoping to change the fate of women facing homelessness in the city.

“Just to have the opportunity to make a difference to these women who are over 50 years of age who struggle with not having some of the basic needs is great,” said Laura Anderson, a volunteer with Karen’s Place. “Everything from slippers and toothbrushes and having their hair cut, this is all part of the stuff and hopefully get them feeling like they deserve better because they do.”

Karen’s Place will soon be the first living space offered only to women over 50-years-old in the city of London who are without a home.

Volunteers, including Jackie Arts, said they were inspired by Mona to help.

“I became involved because my friend Mona was heading this project, she was asking if we had something to give and I said I have time, so my time I thought was the best thing I could give,” she said.

By gathering more donations and gaining access to mental health support, the group is hoping to run the home on a long-term basis.

There is no exact date for when Karen’s place will open, however, it is expected to be open within a few weeks.

“We want to get women off the street, out of their cars, we want to offer them safety, security, and the biggest thing, hope,” said Wuytenburg.