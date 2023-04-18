First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray

The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.

Cst. Hardeep Sahota spent about three hours answering questions about the events of August 13, 2015 when she responded to a 911 call about a strange man who allegedly sprayed a woman with a garden hose and was acting erratically.

Sahota prefaced her testimony by saying she would be speaking from memory about what happened nearly seven and a half years ago.

A lawyer for the inquest asked her if she had her notes from that day.

“I have my notebook,” Sahota responded. “However, there are no notes in this notebook of mine.”

The duty for officers to take notes is outlined in Vancouver Police Department policies and is also established by Supreme Court of Canada rulings.

Sahota told the inquest she did take notes on her personal computer when she got home that day – but did not upload a copy to the VPD database until five months later.

According to an Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner report, some of the officers involved in the incident have claimed officials with the Vancouver Police Union advised them not to take notes.

"That's regrettable. Here we are seven and a half years later, and of course nobody has an excellent memory,” said Ian Donaldson, a lawyer representing the Gray family at the inquest. “And the fact they apparently have failed in some of their duties to make contemporaneous notes is regrettable. It makes it harder to uncover the truth."

Sahota testified that when she approached Gray in the area of Southeast Marine Drive and Joffre Avenue that day, he was aggressive and spoke to her in a threatening manner.

“At that point, I feared for my life,” Sahota testified. “I asked for Code 3 cover on my police radio.”

In a Code 3 scenario, backup officers would be arriving with lights and sirens activated for a priority call.

Sahota testified she waited in her vehicle for those other officers as Gray made his way into a residential yard on Joffre Avenue.

Police radio transmissions about what happened next were played at the inquest.

“He’s gone up into housing here,” one of the first two male officers to arrive on scene can be heard saying. “We’re just going up now and challenge.”

Gray’s sister Melissa Gray sobbed openly in the gallery as the recording played.

“They hadn’t even made a plan. They just ran up there,” Melissa Gray said outside the inquest at the end of the day. “You need to make a plan. If he’s that aggressive, how are you going to deal with it?”

Sahota testified she and those two other officers made their way into the yard and ordered Gray to get onto his knees.

She said when he didn’t comply, one of her colleagues used pepper-spray on him and then all three officers engaged in a physical struggle with him.

“This male did not feel any pain, or there was zero effect of me striking him three times with my baton,” Sahota testified.

By the time the violent interaction was over, four more VPD members had joined the fight, Gray was dead, and he had significant injuries to his body including broken bones, a dislocated jaw and hemorrhaging in his brain and one of his testicles.

Sahota testified that she did not witness any of her colleagues kick Gray or strike him with a closed fist.

She said at some point during the struggle, one of her colleagues accidentally struck her on the hand with his baton.

When more officers arrived, Sahota said she exited the yard to seek medical treatment even though Gray was not yet in handcuffs.

Sahota testified that at the time she left the yard, Gray was in a hobble which is a device used to restrain a person’s leg making it difficult for them to kick or stand up.

Six of the seven officers involved in the attempted arrest that left Gray dead are facing charges under the Police Act for failing to keep notes.

All of the officers are expected to testify at the inquest in the coming days.