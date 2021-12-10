First Omicron case confirmed in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Friday.

Public health identified the patient on Thursday as a Guelph male between the age of 10 and 20.

“Based on the age of the individual that’s involved, it's very likely they are in an academic environment,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, the medical officer of health of WDG Public Health, in her weekly COVID-19 update with CTV News. “I don’t have information whether there’s a school at risk, but if parents haven’t been notified then don’t worry.”

Officials said the patient is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Dr. Mercer has urged residents to remain vigilant in practicing public health measures.

The health unit is investigating several potential related cases and contacting any high-risk exposures to the positive case.

“The virus is spreading very quickly and we should expect even if you’re in an area which hasn’t yet reported a case that you must have cases and it’s just a matter time before we find them,” said Dr. Mercer

Dr. Mercer also noted the first case of Omicron in WDG is not travel related.

“I don’t believe so, no, but it’s only the first of a number so we are investigating contacts of this individual and we are anticipating there will be further cases.”