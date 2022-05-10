First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
North Bay police have closed the roads surrounding the Capitol Centre on Main Street, including McIntyre Street East, Wyld Street and Ferguson Street, to all pedestrians, vehicles and public transit until 6 p.m.
Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca arrived without fanfare walking in by himself, CTV News North Bay videojournalist Jamie McKee said,
However, a group of about 50-60 Ontario Progressive Conservative supporters paraded to the venue with party leader Doug Ford.
Plenty of @fordnation and @VictorFedeli supporters at the Capitol Centre awaiting the arrival of Doug Ford, for today's Northern Ontario Leader's Debate in North Bay. @CTVNewsNorthern pic.twitter.com/gCL3CjxLoF— Jaime McKee (@jaimemckeectv) May 10, 2022
Meanwhile, about 100-150 protestors positioned themselves across the street from the debate venue.
Andrea Horwath, the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, has arrived.
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Scheiner was also in attendance.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor familyThe Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
-
'We can do better': Families urge national autism strategy as report finds care gapsThe push for Canada to develop a national autism strategy takes another leap forward with the release of a report Tuesday that outlines structural and systemic gaps facing Autistic people and their families.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: reportA new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
-
Winnipeg firefighter donating kidney to fellow firefighterTwo firefighting friends in Winnipeg will fight a different kind of battle together as one gives the other a much-needed organ.
-
School bus driver crashes into ditch after trying to avoid pothole in Kings County, N.S.A school bus driver in the Annapolis Valley swerved to dodge a pothole and ended up in a ditch Monday afternoon.
-
Man dies after he steals car, crashes into transport truck in Bathurst: N.B. RCMPThe RCMP says a 31-year-old man from Allardville, N.B., has died after he stole a car and then crashed into a transport truck Monday night.
-
Surging gas prices continue in the Maritimes and across CanadaSome Nova Scotians are adjusting their spending habits and summer plans as gas prices hit record-highs across the country.
-
Driver seriously injured in Algonquin Park after swerving to avoid animalA driver was seriously injured after he crashed while swerving to avoid an animal in Algonquin Park over the weekend.
-
Search for missing Sask. boy enters its 3rd weekAs the search for Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to look for the boy by land, air and water.