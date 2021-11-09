First-person look at crossing the Windsor-Detroit border under new rules

CTV Windsor reporter Rich Garton crossed the Canada-U.S. land border as it reopened to fully vaccinated non-essential travellers on Monday.

Garton did his research before entering the Detroit Windsor Tunnel to ensure he had all of the federal requirements for crossing, such as proof of vaccination and a PCR test for his return to Canada.

Here’s a first-person look at his day trip:

Crossing the U.S. border 101: on top of double vaccination, you must get a negative PCR TEST before re-entering Canada. I chose the “test before you leave” option, which means I need to be back in Canada by 5:26 p.m. (72 hours from time of my Friday test). @CTVWindsor #pcrtest pic.twitter.com/RfILKCDuGA