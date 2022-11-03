First phase of BMO Centre expansion to be completed this week

Progress is being made on Calgary's BMO Centre as the final piece of steel that will make up the building's massive expansion will be put into place this week.

Officials with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) and the Calgary Stampede say the 565,000 square-foot structure is already taller than GMC Stadium and the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"This is an incredible milestone on a key project that will help the Calgary Stampede welcome the world – and our community – in 2024 and beyond," said Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley in a release.

The expansion has a price tag of $500 million and that cost has been shared equally by the Government of Canada, Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary.

Once finished, officials say the expansion will add more exhibition space, 38 meeting rooms, two new ballrooms and a "dramatic central gathering space" with a massive indoor fireplace.

"The BMO Centre will be a state-of-the-art venue that showcases the best in both technology and western hospitality," officials said.

CMLC says its "thrilled" with the work that's been put into the project and how it will change the landscape of Calgary – both physically and figuratively.

"We've successfully navigated a volatile market and challenging supply chain to arrive at this critical project milestone on schedule," said Kate Thompson, president and CEO of CMLC.

"To see the expanded BMO Centre take shape in Calgary's emerging Culture + Entertainment District is a really positive indicator of the big things yet to come in the area."

Cowley adds there has already been "great interest" in the space, with events already booked for June 2024, the expected completion date, and beyond.

"We can't wait to open the doors to Western Canada's largest convention centre," he said.

With the structure complete, crews are now set to work on making the building weather tight before installing the interior elements.