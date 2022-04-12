First phase of new Prince Albert rec centre to be complete by June 2024

Prince Albert’s new Aquatic and Arena Recreation Centre is gearing up for major construction this spring.

After three years of designs and consultations with City Council, three contractors have been shortlisted to bid on the project that will build two new hockey rinks and an aquatic centre to replace the aging Dave Steuart arena, Kinsmen arena and Frank J Dunn Pool.

The recreation centre is part of the city’s vision for an entertainment hub at the south end of Prince Albert called the Yard District.

Phase one includes two NHL-sized hockey rinks, an eight-lane competition swimming pool and a wave pool with waterslides.

Director of public works Wes Hicks says all the city’s user groups are eager to get into the new building, but it’s a large project that will take time.

“It is going to be an amazing facility,” said Hicks. “I’m hoping that we get a decent price from the contractors, we all are concerned about the supply chain and inflation, but some things we just don’t have control over. So we’ll be looking at that very carefully, hopefully it’s a good number and council can approve it, and we’ll be into construction.”

Hicks says the contractors have been given an extra four weeks to account for any supply issues or cost concerns before submitting their bids.

Construction of phase one is expected to be substantially complete by June 2024.