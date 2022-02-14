First phase of plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions begins today in Nova Scotia
Phase 1 of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia is starting today.
The limit for informal gatherings has increased to 25 people from 10 people, but formal events such as weddings, funerals and faith services can still only operate at 50 per cent capacity.
All restrictions for domestic travellers are lifted, while retail businesses and malls can operate at maximum capacity with physical distancing and masks.
Restaurants and bars can operate at 75 per cent capacity instead of 50 per cent, with physical distancing and a limit of 25 people per table.
Phase 1 is to last about a month, after which gathering limits are set to increase further under Phase 2 and to be removed altogether under Phase 3.
Officials said last week that throughout the first two phases, masks will be required in indoor public places and proof of full vaccination will be required for discretionary activities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
