First phase of upgrades to start in Southwood Lakes

A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The City of Windsor is ready to begin the first phase of upgrades in Southwood Lakes.

The construction will take place on North Talbot Road from Howard Avenue to Southwood Lakes Boulevard.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis and members of city administration will be on hand to share details on the construction work taking place on Tuesday.

